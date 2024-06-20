Winny Immigration IPO: SME issue fully subscribed on day 1, NIIs bid highest: Check latest GMP, subscription status
Winny Immigration IPO: The SME IPO opened for subscription today and was fully booked by the end of the day at 10.12 times.
Winny Immigration IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Winny Immigration and Education Services Ltd opened for subscription on Thursday, June 20 and was fully subscribed at 10.12 times by the end of today's session, according to stock exchange data. The SME IPO of the visa service provider will remain open for investors till June 24, 2024.
