Winny Immigration shares list with 71% premium at ₹240 apiece on NSE SME

Winny Immigration and Education Services share price made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Thursday. Winny Immigration shares were listed at ₹240 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 71.4% to the IPO price of ₹140 per share.

Winny Immigration share listing was better than stock market expectations as the Winny Immigration IPO GMP today was ₹77 per share or 55% to the issue price.

The initial public offering of Winny Immigration and Education Services was launched on June 20 and the subscription period closed on June 24. Winny Immigration IPO allotment was finalized on June 25 and the shares got listed on NSE SME on June 27.

The ₹9.13 crore worth Winny Immigration IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 6.52 lakh shares sold at a price of ₹140 per share.

The company intends to use the net issue proceeds for several strategic purposes, including expanding its footprint by opening new offices across India, enhancing its technological capabilities through software development initiatives, and repaying existing debt obligations to strengthen its financial position.

The funds will also be utilised towards branding and advertising efforts to enhance market visibility and customer outreach along with with general corporate activities.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Winny Immigration IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Winny Immigration and Education Services IPO received robust demand as the issue was subscribed by 154.67 times. The IPO attracted bids for 9.55 crore equity shares worth ₹1,338.16 crore as against 6.18 lakh shares on the offer.

The public issue was subscribed 190.66 times in the retail category and 109.65 times in the Other category.

Winny Immigration and Education Services Ltd. is involved in the visa consultancy business and assists individuals for study, travel, work, business, and migration purposes.

