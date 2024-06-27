Winny Immigration shares list with 71% premium at ₹240 apiece on NSE SME
Winny Immigration and Education Services share price made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Thursday. Winny Immigration shares were listed at ₹240 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 71.4% to the IPO price of ₹140 per share.
