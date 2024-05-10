Winsol Engineers IPO Allotment: The initial public offering of (IPO) Winsol Engineers Ltd has ended and investors now await the share allotment. Winsol Engineers IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today, May 10.

The public issue opened for subscription on May 6 and closed on May 9, while the Winsol Engineers IPO allotment date is May 10.

Investors can check Winsol Engineers IPO allotment status online and can know if and how many shares they have been allotted. The company will credit the equity shares in the demat accounts of the successful bidders on May 13 and issue refunds on the same day to those whose bids have been rejected.

Winsol Engineers IPO allotment status check can be done online through the official website of NSE or the portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Winsol Engineers IPO registrar.

Also Read: Indegene IPO allotment out. Latest GMP, listing date, how to check status

In order to check Winsol Engineers IPO allotment status online, investors can follow the simple steps mentioned below.

Winsol Engineers IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies website

Step 1: Visit Kfin Technologies website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Select ‘Winsol Engineers Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3: Select among the options given - Application No, Demat Account and PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Enter Captcha and click ‘Submit’

Your Winsol Engineers IPO share allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read: Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO fully booked in few hours of opening, retail portion sees huge demand; Check GMP, more

Winsol Engineers IPO Subscription Status

Winsol Engineers IPO saw strong demand from investors across the board. The IPO was subscribed by a total of 682.14 times as it received bids for 141.44 crore equity shares as against 20.73 lakh shares offered.

The public issue has been subscribed 780.15 times in the retail category, 207.23 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category and 1,087.81 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Winsol Engineers IPO GMP

Winsol Engineers shares are trading at a robust premium in the grey market. Winsol Engineers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today is ₹200 per share, according to stock market observers. This means Winsol Engineers shares are trading higher by ₹200 than their issue price of ₹75 apiece in the grey market.

The Winsol Engineers IPO GMP today and the issue price suggests that Winsol Engineers estimated listing price would be ₹275 per share, a premium of 266.67% to the issue price.

Also Read: Refractory Shapes IPO allotment in focus; latest GMP, 4 steps to check share allotment status

About Winsol Engineers IPO

The bidding for Winsol Engineers IPO commenced on May 6 and concluded on May 9. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, May 10, and the shares of Winsol Engineers will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on May 14.

Winsol Engineers IPO price band was set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share and the company raised ₹23.36 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 31.15 lakh shares.

The company proposes to use the net issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Winsol Engineers provides integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning services for Balance of Plant (BoP) Solutions for both solar and wind power generation firms.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Winsol Engineers IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Read all IPO news here

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!