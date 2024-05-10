Winsol Engineers IPO allotment likely to be out today; Latest GMP, steps to check status online
Winsol Engineers IPO allotment status check can be done online through the official website of NSE or the portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Winsol Engineers IPO registrar.
Winsol Engineers IPO Allotment: The initial public offering of (IPO) Winsol Engineers Ltd has ended and investors now await the share allotment. Winsol Engineers IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today, May 10.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started