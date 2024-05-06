Winsol Engineers IPO: Issue subscribed 15 times so far on first day; Check latest GMP, other key details of SME IPO
Winsol Engineers IPO price band is set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹23.36 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 31.15 lakh equity shares.
Winsol Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Winsol Engineers Ltd got heavily oversubscribed within hours of opening, led by strong demand from retail investors. The bidding for Winsol Engineers IPO began today, May 6, and will remain open until May 9.
