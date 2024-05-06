Winsol Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Winsol Engineers Ltd got heavily oversubscribed within hours of opening, led by strong demand from retail investors. The bidding for Winsol Engineers IPO began today, May 6, and will remain open until May 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Winsol Engineers IPO is an SME IPO and the shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME platform.

Let us check Winsol Engineers IPO GMP today, subscription status and other key details of the SME IPO:

Winsol Engineers IPO Subscription Status Winsol Engineers IPO has been subscribed 14.99 times so far on May 6, the first day of the bidding process. The issue received bids for 3.10 crore equity shares as compared to 20.73 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available till 1:45 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 25.97 times in the retail category, 0.01 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category and 9.44 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category so far.

Winsol Engineers IPO GMP Today Winsol Engineers IPO is commanding a robust grey market premium today. Winsol Engineers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹130 per share, as per stock market observers. This indicates that Winsol Engineers shares are trading at ₹205 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 173.33% to the issue price of ₹75 per share.

About Winsol Engineers IPO Winsol Engineers IPO opened for subscription on May 6 and will close on Thursday, May 9. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on May 10 and the equity shares of Winsol Engineers will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on May 14.

Winsol Engineers IPO price band is set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹23.36 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 31.15 lakh equity shares.

The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹120,000.

Winsol Engineers has already raised ₹6.62 crore from anchor investors on May 3.

The company proposes to utilise the fresh issue proceeds towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Winsol Engineers IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Winsol Engineers provides integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning services for Balance of Plant (BoP) Solutions for both solar and wind power generation firms. Its core services for BoP Solutions include foundation work, substation civil and electrical work, and right-of-way services.

As of April 2024, Winsol Engineers had more than 41 major ongoing projects with a total value of approximately ₹119.53 crore.

