Winsol Engineers IPO price band set at ₹71-75 per share; SME IPO to open on May 6
Winsol Engineers IPO will commence on May 6 and will conclude on May 9. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on May 10 and the equity shares of Winsol Engineers will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on May 14.
Winsol Engineers IPO: Winsol Engineers Limited is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the first week of May. The company provides integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning services for Balance of Plant (BoP) Solutions for solar and wind power generation firms.
