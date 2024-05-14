Winsol Engineers makes a bumper stock market debut; shares list with 386% premium at ₹365 apiece on NSE SME
Winsol Engineers share price was listed at ₹365 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 386% to the issue price of ₹75 per share.
Winsol Engineers shares made a bumper stock market debut on Tuesday as the shares were listed at a hefty premium. Winsol Engineers share price was listed at ₹365 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 386% to the issue price of ₹75 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started