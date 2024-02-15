Wise Travel India IPO allotment in focus today; GMP drops, steps to check WTI Cabs IPO allotment status
WTI Cabs IPO allotment status can be checked on the registrar portal. Demat account credits and refund process will start tomorrow. WTI Cabs IPO listing date is set for Monday, February 19.
WTI Cabs IPO allotment date: Wise Travel India Limited IPO or WTI Cabs IPO share allotment is in focus today (Thursday, February 15). The investors who applied for the issue can check the WTI Cabs IPO allotment status on the WTI Cabs IPO registrar portal, which is Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started