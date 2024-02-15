WTI Cabs IPO allotment date: Wise Travel India Limited IPO or WTI Cabs IPO share allotment is in focus today (Thursday, February 15). The investors who applied for the issue can check the WTI Cabs IPO allotment status on the WTI Cabs IPO registrar portal, which is Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Friday, February 16 those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence tomorrow as soon as the allotment is finalised today.

WTI Cabs IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, February 19 on NSE SME. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company that runs Wise Travel India Limited IPO, also known as WTI Cabs IPO, is in the online vehicle rental and cab booking sector in India. A sizable fleet of reliable technological platforms and on-road vehicles are used to carry out the activities.

If you have applied for the WTI Cabs IPO, you can do a Wise Travel India IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited.

You can do an online WTI Cabs IPO allotment status check to find out the status of your application for the WTI Cabs IPO - https://www.beetalfinancial.com/ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how to check WTI Cabs IPO allotment status on the registrar portal Step 1 Visit Beetal Financial & Computer Services' official website: https://www.beetalfinancial.com/.

Step 2 Go to the website menu and select 'Offers', then 'IPO'.

Step 3 Go to the page's 'IPO Allotment Status' header. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Pick "Wise Travel India Limited" from the drop-down option.

Step 5 Select your Demat Account number, PAN number, or Application number.

Step 6 Enter the application number, PAN, or DPID that you selected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 7 Tap "Submit" to finish.

Step 8 This will display your allocation details.

WTI Cabs IPO GMP today WTI Cabs IPO GMP or or grey market premium is +45. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of WTI Cabs share price was indicated at ₹192 apiece, which is 30.61% higher than the IPO price of ₹147.

Based on last 16 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points downward and expects a drop more. The lowest GMP is ₹45, while the highest GMP is ₹135, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

