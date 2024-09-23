WOL 3D India IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO

WOL 3D India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of 3D printing solutions provider WOL 3D India opened for subscription on Monday, September 23, and will remain so until Wednesday, September 25. The SME IPO, which aims to raise ₹25.56 crore, combines a fresh issue of 14.52 lakh share shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.52 lakh shares. The issue was fully subscribed to within an hour of opening for subscription, with healthy buying from retail as well as non-institutional buyers. The current grey market premium (GMP) of the issue indicates shares of the company could be listed at a premium of over 40 per cent.

WOL 3D India IPO subscription status By 12 pm on the first day of subscription on Monday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 4.57 times. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed 8.20 times, and the segment reserved for the non-institutional buyers was subscribed 2.21 times. The subscription status for the qualified institutional buyers' was zero at that time.

WOL 3D India IPO details 1. WOL 3D India IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of WOL 3D India around 11 am on Monday was ₹65. Considering the upper price band of the issue of ₹150 and the latest GMP, the stock is expected to be listed at ₹215, at a premium of 43.33 per cent.

2. WOL 3D India IPO date: The issue opened for subscription on Monday, September 23, and will conclude on Wednesday, September 25.

3. WOL 3D India IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹142 to ₹150 per equity share.

4. WOL 3D India IPO size: The company intends to raise ₹25.56 crore from the issue. It will raise ₹21.78 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which it will use for paying borrowings, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

5. WOL 3D India IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the NSE SME IPO comprises 1,000 company shares.

6. WOL 3D IPO reservation: The IPO offers 3,23,000 shares to qualified institutional buyers, 2,43,000 shares to non-institutional buyers, and 5,66,000 to retail investors.

7. WOL 3D India IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise share allotment on Thursday, September 26. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Friday, September 27, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get the refund on the same day.

8. WOL 3D India IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the official registrar of the SME IPO.

9. WOL 3D India IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Monday, September 30.

10. WOL 3D India business overview: The company provides 3D printing solutions in various sectors. Its profit after tax (PAT) has seen a significant jump in the last two financial years. For FY22, FY23 and FY24, the company's PAT stood at ₹84.42 lakh, ₹2.41 crore and ₹5 crore, respectively.