WOL 3D IPO allotment today: GMP, here’s step-by-step on how to check your status

  • WOL 3D IPO allotment status: Suspense builds for investors in the WOL 3D IPO, as allotment results are anticipated today, September 26th. The offering, which received a massive oversubscription of 373.86 times, could see shares list at a significant premium based on the Grey Market Premium (GMP).

Shivangini
Published26 Sep 2024, 02:58 PM IST
WOL 3D IPO allotment status: Investors who participated in the highly anticipated WOL 3D initial public offering (IPO) are eagerly awaiting the allotment results, expected to be finalised today, September 26, 2024. The IPO, which closed on September 25 with an impressive 373.86 times oversubscription, has generated significant buzz in the market.

What grey market premium indicates?

As of the latest reports, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for WOL 3D shares is trading at 80-90 above the issue price. This suggests a potential listing price in the range of 230-240, representing a premium of about 53-60 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band ( 150). However, investors should note that GMP is not an official metric and can be subject to rapid changes.

How to check your WOL 3D IPO allotment status

Investors can verify their allotment status through multiple channels:

  • Visit the registrar's Website (Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd) - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/
  • Select "WOL 3D IPO" from the dropdown menu
  • Choose your identification method (PAN, Demat Account, or Application Number)
  • Enter the required details and the captcha
  • Click "Submit" to view your status

BSE Website:

  • Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select "Equity" as the Issue Type
  • Choose "WOL 3D Limited" from the Issue Name dropdown
  • Input your Application Number and PAN
  • Complete the captcha and click "Search"

Through Your Bank Account:

  • Log into your online banking portal
  • Navigate to the IPO or Investment section
  • Look for the IPO application status option
  • Enter the required details to check your allotment

Via Your Demat Account:

  • Log in to your Demat account through your broker's app or website
  • Check the IPO or Portfolio section for allotment information
  • Important Dates to Remember:
  • Initiation of Refunds: September 27, 2024
  • Credit of Shares to Demat Accounts: September 27, 2024
  • Expected Listing Date: September 30, 2024

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 02:58 PM IST
