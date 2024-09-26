WOL 3D IPO allotment today: GMP, here’s step-by-step on how to check your status

WOL 3D IPO allotment status: Investors who participated in the highly anticipated WOL 3D initial public offering (IPO) are eagerly awaiting the allotment results, expected to be finalised today, September 26, 2024. The IPO, which closed on September 25 with an impressive 373.86 times oversubscription, has generated significant buzz in the market.
As of the latest reports, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for WOL 3D shares is trading at ₹80-90 above the issue price. This suggests a potential listing price in the range of ₹230-240, representing a premium of about 53-60 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band ( ₹150). However, investors should note that GMP is not an official metric and can be subject to rapid changes.
Investors can verify their allotment status through multiple channels:
