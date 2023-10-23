WomanCart IPO allotment finalised today: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status
WomanCart IPO allotment status finalised on October 23. Investors can check allotment status on Maashitla Securities Private Ltd portal. WomanCart IPO listing date set for October 27.
WomanCart IPO allotment status: WomanCart IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Monday, October 23). The investors who applied for the issue can check the WomanCart IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.
