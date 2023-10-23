WomanCart IPO allotment status finalised on October 23. Investors can check allotment status on Maashitla Securities Private Ltd portal. WomanCart IPO listing date set for October 27.

WomanCart IPO allotment status: WomanCart IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Monday, October 23). The investors who applied for the issue can check the WomanCart IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. WomanCart IPO listing date is fixed on Friday, October 27.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. WomanCart IPO allotment link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1 Please click the following link to access the Maashitla Securities Private Ltd website, which is WomanCart IPO's registrar.

Step 2 The landing page that you see after clicking the link above will look like the one in the screenshot below.

Step 3 The IPOs that are currently managed by the registrar but are not yet active will not be displayed in this dropdown along with the active IPOs. However, one can view the online allocation status as WomanCart IPO allotment status has been finalised.

Step 4 One can then choose the company i.e WomanCart IPO from the drop-down menu. In this instance, one can get the information on the registrar website either late today.

Step 5 Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering the PAN.

Application number or CAF number- Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then one can click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on ‘Submit’ button.

Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Thursday, October 26. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Wednesday, October 25.

WomanCart IPO details WomanCart IPO, which is worth ₹9.56 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 1,112,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company intends to use the funds collected to fund the following goals and reap the rewards of being listed on the NSE's Emerge Platform.

The issue's goals are to pay for issue expenses as well as general corporate purposes, app development costs, working capital requirements, branding and marketing costs, and issue costs.

Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the WomenCart IPO, and Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager. Nikunj Stock Brokers is WomanCart IPO's market maker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WomanCart IPO Subscription Status Womancart subscription status was 67.48 times on day 3. The issue received overwhelming response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 71.94 times, and good response from non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 56.30 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Womancart subscription status was 5.03 times on day 1, and the issue was subscribed 15.34 times on day 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WomanCart Limited IPO GMP today WomanCart Limited IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +20. This indicates WomanCart share price were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of WomanCart share price was indicated at ₹106 apiece, which is 23.26% higher than the IPO price of ₹86.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

