WomanCart IPO listing: WomanCart share price debuts at 36% premium at ₹117 on NSE SME
WomanCart IPO listing date: WomanCart shares make positive debut on NSE SME at ₹117 per share, 36% higher than issue price. WomanCart, an online retail platform, offers beauty and wellness products and plans to use funds from IPO for various purposes.
WomanCart IPO listing date: WomanCart shares made a positive debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, WomanCart share price today was listed at ₹117 per share, 36% higher than the issue price of ₹86. Following a strong debut, WomanCart share price was locked in 5% upper circuit. At 10:12 IST, WomanCart shares trading at ₹122.85 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started