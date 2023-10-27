Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  WomanCart IPO listing: WomanCart share price debuts at 36% premium at 117 on NSE SME

WomanCart IPO listing: WomanCart share price debuts at 36% premium at 117 on NSE SME

Dhanya Nagasundaram

WomanCart IPO listing date: WomanCart shares make positive debut on NSE SME at 117 per share, 36% higher than issue price. WomanCart, an online retail platform, offers beauty and wellness products and plans to use funds from IPO for various purposes.

WomanCart IPO lists on NSE SME today.

WomanCart IPO listing date: WomanCart shares made a positive debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, WomanCart share price today was listed at 117 per share, 36% higher than the issue price of 86. Following a strong debut, WomanCart share price was locked in 5% upper circuit. At 10:12 IST, WomanCart shares trading at 122.85 apiece.

WomanCart Limited IPO opened for subscription on Monday, October 16, and closed on Wednesday, October 18. WomanCart Limited IPO's price band was set at 86.

WomanCart, founded in 2018, is an online retail platform that offers a diverse selection of beauty brands and wellness goods for men and women's skin care, hair care, and body care. Customers can choose from over 100 skincare brands offered by the company.

The company also has an offline presence in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, which will open in April 2022. The corporation developed four subsidiaries that acquired and ran internet businesses that were listed on an online platform.

Also Read: WomanCart Limited IPO opens on Monday, issue price set at 86. Check GMP, review, other details

WomanCart IPO details

WomanCart IPO, which is worth 9.56 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 1,112,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company intends to use the funds collected to fund the following goals and reap the rewards of being listed on the NSE's Emerge Platform.

The issue's goals are to pay for issue expenses as well as general corporate purposes, app development costs, working capital requirements, branding and marketing costs, and issue costs.

Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the WomenCart IPO, and Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager. Nikunj Stock Brokers is WomanCart IPO's market maker.

Also Read: WomanCart Limited IPO day 2: Check GMP, subscription status, review, key details

WomanCart Limited IPO GMP today

WomanCart Limited IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +30. This indicates WomanCart share price were trading at a premium of 30 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of WomanCart share price was indicated at 116 apiece, which is 34.88% higher than the IPO price of 86.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: WomanCart IPO allotment finalised today: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST
