WomenCart Limited IPO opens on Oct 16 and closes on Oct 18. Price band set at ₹86. WomenCart IPO subscription status: 5.03 times subscribed on day 1. Retail portion subscribed 8.39 times.

WomenCart Limited IPO opens for subscription on Monday, October 16, and closes on Wednesday, October 18. WomenCart Limited IPO's price band is set at ₹86.

WomenCart, founded in 2018, is an online retail platform that offers a diverse selection of beauty brands and wellness goods for men and women's skin care, hair care, and body care. Customers can choose from over 100 skincare brands offered by the company.

The company also has an offline presence in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, which will open in April 2022. The corporation developed four subsidiaries that acquired and ran internet businesses that were listed on an online platform.

WomenCart IPO details WomenCart IPO, which is worth ₹9.56 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 1,112,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company intends to use the funds collected to fund the following goals and reap the rewards of being listed on the NSE's Emerge Platform.

The issue's goals are to pay for issue expenses as well as general corporate purposes, app development costs, working capital requirements, branding and marketing costs, and issue costs.

The company plans to use its net proceeds, which total ₹13,554 thousand, for online platform marketing and brand branding. The company plans to use a total of ₹1,416 thousand in net proceeds towards app development. The business plans to use ₹57,004 thousand to cover its working capital needs during regular business operations, as per the RHP.

Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the WomenCart IPO, and Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager. Nikunj Stock Brokers is WomenCart IPO's market maker.

WomenCart IPO Subscription Status Womancart subscription status was 5.03 times on day 1. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 8.39 times, and decent response from non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 1.67 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 53,08,800 shares against 1,112,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

WomenCart Limited IPO GMP today WomenCart Limited IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +10. This indicates WomanCart share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of WomanCart share price was indicated at ₹96 apiece, which is 11.63% higher than the IPO price of ₹86.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

WomanCart Limited Reviews “The company is in digital consumer centric personal care product marketing for men and women. Its financial performance so far is average and not matching the asking price. Its compare with Nykaa appears to be an eyewash. Small equity base post IPO indicates longer gestation for migration to mainboard.

Higher spending hints at fully structured IPO funding. Well-informed/cash surplus investors may park funds for long term rewards," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

