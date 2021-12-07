Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  World’s best-performing IPO this year is…

World’s best-performing IPO this year is…

Shares of SK Bioscience surged to a record high in August after local media reported that the company would start shipping 1.1 million doses at that time
1 min read . 11:27 AM IST Bloomberg

  • SK Bioscience’s shares are up about 262% since they started trading in Seoul in the first quarter
  • The IPO raised $1.3 billion for the firm, which is a local Covid-19 vaccine-production partner with AstraZeneca

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

South Korean biopharmaceutical firm SK Bioscience Co. is the top gainer among initial public offerings that raised more than $1 billion this year, leading a ranking dominated by listings from that country.

South Korean biopharmaceutical firm SK Bioscience Co. is the top gainer among initial public offerings that raised more than $1 billion this year, leading a ranking dominated by listings from that country.

SK Bioscience’s shares are up about 262% since they started trading in Seoul in the first quarter, the most among the 94 major offerings since January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The IPO raised $1.3 billion for the firm, which is a local Covid-19 vaccine-production partner with AstraZeneca Plc.

SK Bioscience’s shares are up about 262% since they started trading in Seoul in the first quarter, the most among the 94 major offerings since January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The IPO raised $1.3 billion for the firm, which is a local Covid-19 vaccine-production partner with AstraZeneca Plc.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company was the first among five Korean firms that raised more than $1 billion each through new-share offers this year, with several tech-related names also surging in their trading debuts. Most of those deals were buoyed by strong participation by retail investors. Ballooning valuations made regulators step up scrutiny as the year progressed. 

SK Bioscience also outperformed two major listings in Shanghai, China Three Gorges Renewables Group and Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., which are each up more than 140%. Several other Korean names appear within the 10 top performers globally for the year, including Kakao Pay Corp., KakaoBank Corp. and SK IE Technology Co., giving the country more representation in the ranking than any market.

Shares of SK Bioscience surged to a record high in August after local media reported that the company would start shipping 1.1 million doses at that time. The company also got a boost from the inclusion in indexes tracked by MSCI Inc. in the same month.

But part of those stellar gains have already faded, with the stock retreating about 16% since the start of December. It is among an array of Asian health-care shares that dropped on Tuesday, following a slump in U.S. biotech companies, as investors reacted to reports suggesting cases of the omicron variant have been relatively mild.

The health-care firm has eight buy recommendations and no sell or hold calls among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex Jumps 550 Points, Nifty Above 17,000; Metal & ...

6 Penny Stocks that Rallied 1,000%+ in One Year

Electric vehicles are cool; what about insuring them?

The shadow of Form 483 over Dr Reddy's stock

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!