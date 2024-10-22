World’s hottest market could be magnet for foreign issuers
Summary
- Hyundai’s IPO was a dud by Indian standards, but the price it got could attract companies such as Walmart to list their subsidiaries.
Hyundai Motor’s record initial public offering in India didn’t get off to a good start, but it could still steer the country’s market into new territory.
