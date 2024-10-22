World’s hottest market could be magnet for foreign issuers

The Korean automaker decided to sell nearly 18% of the unit in the IPO, and it is easy to see why. India’s red-hot stock market means the Indian unit trades at a substantial premium to its Korean parent—at around 25 times historical earnings, compared with about 5 times for its parent. India made up around 6% of Hyundai’s revenue for the June quarter, but Hyundai’s remaining stake in the Indian unit is already equal to around a third of its own market value.