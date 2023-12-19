WTI Cabs files DRHP for launching NSE SME IPO. Details here about upcoming IPO
WTI Cabs aims to launch its NSE SME IPO in the month of January 2024 provided its gets SEBI's nod as per its estimates
WTI Cabs IPO: The Wise Travel India Limited or WTI Cabs has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The company aims to raise around ₹85 crore from its initial offer. However, the company is yet to get market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for launching the public offer.
