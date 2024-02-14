WTI Cabs IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 148x on the last day, here's GMP, other details
WTI Cabs IPO price band is set at ₹140 to ₹147 per share. It is a book built issue of ₹94.68 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 64.41 lakh shares.
Wise Travel India initial public offerings (IPO) had opened for subscription on February 12 and closed today, February 14. On the last day of bidding, the small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 148.45 times.
