WTI Cabs share price debuts with 33% premium at ₹195 apiece on NSE SME

Wise Travel India share price made a positive debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, WTI Cabs share price was listed at ₹195, which is 32.65% higher than the issue price of ₹147.

WTI Cabs IPO opened for subscription on Monday, February 12, and closed on Wednesday, February 14. WTI Cabs IPO price band was set in the range of ₹140 to ₹147 apiece. WTI Cabs IPO lot size consisted of 1,000 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

WTI Cabs IPO subscription status was 163.46 times on day 3. The issue was subscribed 15.01 times on day 2, and 4.35 times on day 1.

Also Read: WTI Cabs IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 148x on last day; check GMP, other details

WTI Cabs IPO details

WTI Cabs IPO, which is worth ₹94.68 crore, comprises of fresh issue of 6,441,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to utilise the issue proceeds to fulfil its working capital requirements, further its general corporate goals, and pay for the issue's expenditures.

The registrar of the WTI Cabs IPO is Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited, while the book running lead manager is Share India Capital Services Private Limited. Share India Securities operates as the market maker for the WTI Cabs IPO.

Also Read: WTI Cabs IPO price band set at ₹140- 147: Issue to open for subscription on 12 February

WTI Cabs IPO GMP today

WTI Cabs IPO GMP or or grey market premium is +71. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of WTI Cabs share price was indicated at ₹218 apiece, which is 48.3% higher than the IPO price of ₹147.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: GPT Healthcare IPO: Price band set at ₹177-186 per share; check issue size, key dates, more

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!