WTI Cabs share price debuts with 33% premium at ₹195 apiece on NSE SME
WTI Cabs share price listed at a premium of 32.65% on NSE SME, WTI Cabs share price was listed at ₹195 per share on NSE SME.
Wise Travel India share price made a positive debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, WTI Cabs share price was listed at ₹195, which is 32.65% higher than the issue price of ₹147.
