Xtranet Techmologies IPO listing in focus. Here's what GMP signals ahead of debut

Xtranet Technologies IPO listing: The shares of Xtranet Technologies IPO is all set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, 30 July. The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The IPO, which was open for subscription from July 23 to July 27, garnered a healthy response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 12.24 times overall. The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment led the demand with a subscription of 26.65 times, followed by the retail category at 8.98 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 7.13 times.

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Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP today Xtranet Technologies IPO is trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹10.5 per share. Based on the current GMP, the IPO is expected to list at around ₹137.5, reflecting a premium of 8.27% over its issue price of ₹127 per share.

Xtranet Technologies IPO details Xtranet Technologies IPO consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹166.8 crore, with no Offer for Sale (OFS). Since the issue did not include any sale of existing shares, the entire proceeds were received by the company.

The IPO was open for public subscription from July 23 to July 27. The company set the price band at ₹120-127 per share, and the shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of July 30.

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The minimum bid for small non-institutional investors (sNIIs) was 15 lots, or 1,650 shares, requiring an investment of ₹2,09,550. Meanwhile, big non-institutional investors (bNIIs) had to apply for at least 72 lots, equivalent to 7,920 shares, with a minimum investment of ₹10,05,840.

Under the IPO allocation, up to 50% of the net issue was reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 35% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), and a minimum of 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Share India Capital Services acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies served as the registrar.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.