Xtranet Technologies IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, how to check status

Xtranet Technologies IPO allotment is set to be finalised on Tuesday, 28 July, after receiving stellar response from investors during the three-day subscription period.

The IPO, which was available for subscription between July 23 and July 27, received a strong response from investors, with an overall subscription of 12.24 times. The issue was led by the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category, which was subscribed 26.65 times, followed by the retail segment at 8.98 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 7.13 times.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP today The shares of Xtranet Technologies IPO is commanding a premium of ₹7.5 in the grey market, according to Investorgain. This means that the estimated listing price of Xtranet Technologies IPO is likely to be ₹134.5, which is 5.91% higher than the IPO price of ₹127.

Xtranet Technologies IPO allotment Investors can check the allotment status to find out if they have been allotted shares and the number of shares they have received. Those who do not receive an allotment will have their application money refunded. Meanwhile, the allotted shares will be credited to the successful applicants' demat accounts.

The refund process for applicants who did not receive shares will begin on Wednesday, July 29. Investors allotted shares will have them credited to their demat accounts on the same day.

Investors can check their allotment status either on registrar's website KFin Technologies or on BSE and NSE website.

Here's step-by-step guide on how to check status online - KFin Technologies Go to the KFin Technologies IPO allotment portal. 2. Choose Xtranet Technologies from the drop-down list.

3. Enter your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID.

4. Click on Submit to check your IPO allotment status.

BSE Go to the BSE IPO allotment page. 2. Select Equity under the Issue Type section.

3. Choose Xtranet Technologies from the drop-down list.

4. Enter your Application Number or PAN.

5. Complete the captcha verification and click Search to check your IPO allotment status.

NSE Go to the NSE IPO allotment status page. 2. Select Equity from the available options.

3. Choose Xtranet Technologies from the company list.

4. Enter your application number and PAN, then submit the details to view your allotment status.

Xtranet Technologies IPO details Xtranet Technologies IPO was a fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares worth ₹166.8 crore, with no Offer for Sale (OFS). As the IPO comprised only newly issued shares, the entire proceeds from the issue went to the company.

The Xtranet Technologies IPO had opened for subscription on July 23 and closed on July 27. The company had fixed the price band at ₹120-127 per share, and its shares were proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set for July 30.

For small non-institutional investors (sNIIs), the minimum application was 15 lots (1,650 shares), amounting to ₹2,09,550. Big non-institutional investors (bNIIs) were required to apply for at least 72 lots (7,920 shares), translating to a minimum investment of ₹10,05,840.

As per the allocation structure, up to 50% of the net issue was earmarked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 35% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), and at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Share India Capital Services was the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while KFin Technologies was appointed as the registrar to the issue.