Xtranet Technologies IPO price band set at ₹120 to ₹127. Here's GMP, issue dates, other key details

Xtranet Technologies IPO: Xtranet Technologies Limited, which is an India-based information technology solutions and services provider, has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

Xtranet Technologies IPO price band has been set at ₹120 to ₹127 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share. The upcoming mainboard IPO will open for bidding on July 23 and close on July 27.

Xtranet Technologies IPO details Xtranet Technologies IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹166.80 crore. The offering consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.31 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale component included in the issue.

The minimum bid size for the Xtranet Technologies IPO is 110 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹13,970 for retail investors, calculated at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO reserves up to 50% of the net issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while not less than 15% is allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). The remaining at least 35% of the issue has been earmarked for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on July 28 while the company's shares are expected to debut on the NSE and BSE on July 30.

The company intends to use the IPO proceeds to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings, fund capital expenditure for the purchase and installation of systems and hardware, meet working capital requirements, and support general corporate purposes.

The anchor investor bidding is scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026. The public issue will open for subscription on Thursday, July 23, 2026, and close on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Share India Capital Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the registrar.

"Our journey began in 2002 with a focus on IT services and system integration. Over the years, we expanded our capabilities across enterprise applications, managed services, digital transformation, data centres, disaster recovery, and proprietary software platforms. We have built long-term relationships with government departments, PSUs, and enterprise customers while executing projects across multiple states. The launch of our proprietary platforms, Synergy and XtraTrust, in the recent past marks the next phase of our business, complementing our services with platform-led offerings," said Sukhbir Singh Kukreja, Promoter & Managing Director of Xtranet Technologies Limited.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) of Xtranet Technologies IPO has fallen from ₹25 to ₹10 on Monday, 20 July, according to websites tracking the unlisted market.

The estimated listing price of Xtranet Technologies IPO is likely to be ₹137, which is 7.87% higher than the IPO price of ₹127

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About the company Xtranet Technologies Limited is an integrated IT solutions provider that offers end-to-end technology services, including enterprise applications, digital solutions, managed services, proprietary platforms, and strategic technology partnerships to clients across various industries and regions.

The company's portfolio includes ERP implementation and support, IT system integration, data centre and disaster recovery services, application development and maintenance, infrastructure management, and digital transformation solutions. It has also developed proprietary platforms such as Synergy, a low-code digital transformation platform, and XtraTrust, a digital trust and PKI-based authentication platform.