Xtranet Technologies IPO to hit primary market tomorrow - Price band, GMP, among 10 things to know before issue opening

Xtranet Technologies IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Thursday, July 23. The ₹167 crore public issue will be available for bidding until July 27.

The Xtranet Technologies IPO is a completely fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares worth ₹166.8 crore and does not include an offer for sale (OFS). Since the entire issue comprises newly issued shares, the proceeds from the IPO will go directly to the company.

As per the allocation structure, up to 50% of the net issue is earmarked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while not less than 35% is reserved for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) and at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Also Read | Xtranet Technologies IPO to open on July 23 —5 key things to know from the RHP

Established in 2002, Xtranet Technologies is an integrated IT solutions provider offering enterprise applications, digital transformation services, managed services, proprietary platforms, and technology partnership solutions to clients across multiple industries.

The company reported robust financial growth in FY26. Its total income rose 32% year-on-year to ₹366.01 crore from ₹276.53 crore in FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 36% to ₹40.73 crore, while EBITDA improved to ₹63.18 crore from ₹47.20 crore in the previous financial year.

Here are 10 things to know about Xtranet Technologies IPO ahead of opening on Thursday, 23 July - Xtranet Technologies IPO date: The mainboard IPO will open for bidding on Thursday, 23 July and will close on Monday, 27 July.

Xtranet Technologies IPO price band: The price band of the IPO has been set at ₹120 to ₹127 per share

Xtranet Technologies IPO size: The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹166.80 crore, which consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹166.80 crore.

Xtranet Technologies IPO lot size: For small non-institutional investors (sNIIs), the minimum bid size has been fixed at 15 lots, or 1,650 shares, requiring an investment of ₹2,09,550.

Xtranet Technologies IPO book running managers:Share India Capital Services Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager of the IPO.

Xtranet Technologies IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Xtranet Technologies IPO promoters: According to the RHP, Sukhbir Singh Kukreja, Jogendrapal Singh Alagh, Shiney Sukhbir are the promoters.

Xtranet Technologies IPO allotment date: The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on July 28.

Xtranet Technologies IPO listing date: The IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as July 30.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP: The GMP of the mainboard IPO is ₹18, according to Investorgain.