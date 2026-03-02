Yaap Digital IPO allotment date in focus today; check GMP, 6 steps to check status

Yaap Digital IPO allotment date: The Yaap Digital IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, March 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check Yaap Digital IPO allotment status today in Omnitech Engineering IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Yaap Digital IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 25 and closed on Friday, February 27.

Yaap Digital IPO subscription status was 4.26 times on day 3. The issue received good demand from the Street. Investors can check the basis of allotment to determine if they have received shares and how many. The number of shares allocated can also be viewed in the IPO allotment status. For those who were not allocated shares, the company will start the refund process. Shares that are allotted will be credited to the recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, March 4, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday. Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 on the NSE and BSE.

If you have applied for the Yaap Digital IPO, you can do a Yaap Digital IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd.

How to check Yaap Digital IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Go to the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can find it here: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, select the IPO; the name will appear only if the allocation has been confirmed.

Step 3 Choose one of the three options available for checking the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Indicate whether your application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Fill in the required information based on the option you selected in Step 3.

Step 6 After completing the captcha, click on the submit button.

How to check Yaap Digital IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website to verify the Yaap Digital IPO allotment status online: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register using your PAN, select the 'Click here to sign up' option available on the NSE website.

Step 3 Enter your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 Check the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.

Yaap Digital IPO GMP today Yaap Digital IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹145 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

According to the analysis of the past 12 sessions of grey market activities, the IPO GMP is trending down today and is anticipated to decrease further. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest GMP stands at ₹4, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

