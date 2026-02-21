Yaap Digital IPO opens next week: GMP, price band, other key details in 10 points

Yaap Digital IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of digital content and marketing services agency Yaap Digital is set to go live next week. Ahead of the Yaap Digital IPO, the company filed its red herring prospectus with markets regulator SEBI.

Yaap Digital IPO is a book build issue of 55 lakh shares. The SME IPO is an entirely fresh issue. Yaap Digital IPO opens for subscription on 25 February and will continue to be live for three days. The listing is expected on NSE SME after a week.

Here is everything you need to know about Yaap Digital IPO GMP, size, price and more.

Yaap Digital IPO GMP The grey market premium of GMP of Yaap Digital IPO was ₹0 as of 21 February. This means that the Yaap Digital IPO is set to list at the issue price. However, the Yaap Digital IPO GMP may change once the issue opens.

Yaap Digital IPO key details 1. Yaap Digital IPO price band: The Yaap Digital IPO price band has not been announced yet.

2. Yaap Digital IPO date: The NSE SME IPO is opening for subscription on Wednesday, February 25, and will close on Friday, February 27.

3. Yaap Digital IPO size: The IPO is a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares. Since the price band of the IPO has not been set yet, the total IPO price has not been calculated. There is no offer for sale portion in the public issue, meaning shareholders are not selling their stake.

4. Yaap Digital IPO reservation: Not more than 50% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and another 35% of the net issue is reserved for retail investors. The remaining 15% is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

5. Yaap Digital IPO lot size: The IPO lot size will be declared along with its price band, the company said in its RHP

6. Yaap Digital IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar: Socradamus Capital Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the issue. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the Yaap Digital IPO.

7. Yaap Digital IPO allotment date and listing date: As the Yaap Digital IPO is closing on Friday, February 27, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Monday, March 2. Successful bidders can get the shares on Wednesday, March 4, and those who fail to get the allotment will get the refunds on the same day. Yaap Digital IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Thursday, March 5.

9. Objects of Yaap Digital IPO: The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for:

(i) Funding part payment of purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of GoZoop Online Private Limited (“GoZoop”).

(ii) Funding capital expenditure to be incurred for Establishment of an AI-Led Short-Form Content Production Hub (“ACP Hub”).

(iii) Funding the incremental working capital requirements

(iv) Funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions.

(v) General corporate purposes.

9. Yaap Digital business overview: As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Yaap Digital Limited is a new-age digital content and marketing services agency. It was incorporated in 2026

“Through a unified model that blends creative storytelling, data-driven decisionmaking, and AI-powered marketing technologies, we offer an integrated suite of services including influencer marketing, content creation, performance marketing, UI/UX design, media buying, and marketing analytics.” reads the RHP.

Yaap Digital operates in three countries including India, UAE and Singapore.

10. Yaap Digital financial performance: The company's loss stood at ₹2.6 crore in FY23, which turned into a profit of ₹2.51 crore in FY24 and rose to ₹11.93 crore in FY25.

Total income for FY23 was ₹47 lakh, which climbed to ₹113.06 crore in FY24 and to ₹157.40 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.