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Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status for SME IPO

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date is likely today, 29 May 2026. Investors can check Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the Yaashvi Jewellers IPO registrar.

Ankit Gohel
Published29 May 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date is likely today, May 29, and the IPO listing date is June 2.
Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date is likely today, May 29, and the IPO listing date is June 2.(An AI-generated image)
AI Quick Read

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of gold jewellery maker Yaashvi Jewellers Ltd received strong demand from investors. As the subscription period has ended, focus now shifts on Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 29 May 2026.

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The SME IPO was open for public subscription from May 25 to May 27. Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date is likely today, May 29, while the IPO listing date is June 2. Yaashvi Jewellers shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on June 1.

Investors can check Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the Yaashvi Jewellers IPO registrar.

Also Read | CMR Green Technologies IPO: Price band set at ₹182-192 per share

In order to do Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status online.

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Yaashvi Jewellers IPO Allotment Status Check BSE

Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Yaashvi Jewellers Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services

Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Yaashvi Jewellers Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

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Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO GMP Today

Yaashvi Jewellers shares are commanding a muted trend in the unlisted market with no grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Yaashvi Jewellers IPO GMP today is 0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Yaashvi Jewellers shares are trading flat at their issue price.

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be 83 apiece, which is without any premium or discount to the issue price of 83 per share.

Also Read | Hexagon Nutrition IPO price band fixed at ₹42-45 for upcoming share sale

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO

The bidding for Yaashvi Jewellers IPO began on May 25, Monday, and ended on May 27, Wednesday. Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date is likely today, May 29, Friday, and the IPO listing date is June 2, Tuesday. Yaashvi Jewellers shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

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The company raised a total of 44 crore from the SME IPO which consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 52.86 crore equity shares sold at a fixed price band of 83 each.

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO has been subscribed 5.64 times. The public issue was booked 1.76 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 3.40 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services is the Yaashvi Jewellers IPO registrar.

Read all IPO news here

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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