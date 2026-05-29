Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status for SME IPO

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of gold jewellery maker Yaashvi Jewellers Ltd received strong demand from investors. As the subscription period has ended, focus now shifts on Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 29 May 2026.

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The SME IPO was open for public subscription from May 25 to May 27. Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date is likely today, May 29, while the IPO listing date is June 2. Yaashvi Jewellers shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on June 1.

Investors can check Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the Yaashvi Jewellers IPO registrar.

In order to do Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status online.

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Yaashvi Jewellers IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Yaashvi Jewellers Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Yaashvi Jewellers Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

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Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO GMP Today Yaashvi Jewellers shares are commanding a muted trend in the unlisted market with no grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Yaashvi Jewellers IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Yaashvi Jewellers shares are trading flat at their issue price.

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹83 apiece, which is without any premium or discount to the issue price of ₹83 per share.

Also Read | Hexagon Nutrition IPO price band fixed at ₹42-45 for upcoming share sale

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO The bidding for Yaashvi Jewellers IPO began on May 25, Monday, and ended on May 27, Wednesday. Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date is likely today, May 29, Friday, and the IPO listing date is June 2, Tuesday. Yaashvi Jewellers shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

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The company raised a total of ₹44 crore from the SME IPO which consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 52.86 crore equity shares sold at a fixed price band of ₹83 each.

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO has been subscribed 5.64 times. The public issue was booked 1.76 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 3.40 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services is the Yaashvi Jewellers IPO registrar.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.