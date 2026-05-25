Yaashvi Jewellers IPO Day 1: Issue sees tepid demand, booked only 2% so far. Check price band, offer size, key details

The Yaashvi Jewellers initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, 25 May, and will end on Wednesday, 27 May. Yaashvi Jewellers IPO price band is set at ₹83 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares, with the option to acquire additional shares in increments of 1,600.
Yaashvi Jewellers specialises in the production and sale of gold jewellery. The company provides a wide variety of products in 9K, 14K, 18K, 20K, and 22K gold, appealing to customers who value affordability, quality, and skilled craftsmanship.
Its main focus is on machine-made gold chains, which are commonly incorporated into various jewellery designs. Furthermore, the business offers studded gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, fashionable silver jewellery, gold bullion, and customised jewellery options.
Yaashvi Jewellers caters to both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets and has recently enhanced its market presence by expanding its retail operations.
Yaashvi Jewellers IPO GMP is ₹0, indicating shares are trading at the issue price of ₹83 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
The firm intends to raise around ₹44 crore through its first public offering, which consists solely of a new issue of shares priced at ₹83 each.
The jewellery manufacturer based in Jaipur plans to utilise the funds raised from the IPO for its working capital needs, to repay or prepay certain debts, and for general corporate purposes.
Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acts as the lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar. The company’s Market Maker is Shreni Shares Ltd.
Yaashvi Jewellers IPO subscription status was 2% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed to at 4%, the NII portion was booked at 1%.
The company has received bids for 1,15,200 shares against 50,19,200 shares on offer at 15:19 IST, according to chittorgarh.com
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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