Yaashvi Jewellers IPO Day 1: Issue sees tepid demand, booked only 2% so far. Check price band, offer size, key details

The Yaashvi Jewellers initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, 25 May, and will end on Wednesday, 27 May. Yaashvi Jewellers IPO price band is set at ₹83 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares, with the option to acquire additional shares in increments of 1,600.
Yaashvi Jewellers specialises in the production and sale of gold jewellery. The company provides a wide variety of products in 9K, 14K, 18K, 20K, and 22K gold, appealing to customers who value affordability, quality, and skilled craftsmanship.
Its main focus is on machine-made gold chains, which are commonly incorporated into various jewellery designs. Furthermore, the business offers studded gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, fashionable silver jewellery, gold bullion, and customised jewellery options.
Yaashvi Jewellers caters to both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets and has recently enhanced its market presence by expanding its retail operations.
Yaashvi Jewellers IPO GMP is ₹0, indicating shares are trading at the issue price of ₹83 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
The firm intends to raise around ₹44 crore through its first public offering, which consists solely of a new issue of shares priced at ₹83 each.
The jewellery manufacturer based in Jaipur plans to utilise the funds raised from the IPO for its working capital needs, to repay or prepay certain debts, and for general corporate purposes.
Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acts as the lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar. The company’s Market Maker is Shreni Shares Ltd.
Yaashvi Jewellers IPO subscription status was 2% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed to at 4%, the NII portion was booked at 1%.
The company has received bids for 1,15,200 shares against 50,19,200 shares on offer at 15:19 IST, according to chittorgarh.com
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