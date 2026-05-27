Yaashvi Jewellers IPO: Issue subscribed 1.18x so far. Check GMP, issue details

The Yaashvi Jewellers IPO opened for subscription on 25 May and will close on 27 May. The SME issue is priced at ₹83 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.
Investors can apply for a minimum of 1,600 shares and thereafter in multiples of 1,600 shares.
Incorporated in 2013, Yaashvi Jewellers is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of gold jewellery. The company offers a diverse portfolio of jewellery products across 9K, 14K, 18K, 20K, and 22K gold categories, catering to customers seeking quality craftsmanship at affordable price points.
The company's core business revolves around the production of machine-made gold chains, which are widely used in various jewellery designs. In addition, it deals in studded gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, silver fashion jewellery, gold bullion, and customised jewellery products.
Yaashvi Jewellers serves both B2B and B2C customers, supplying products to businesses while also catering directly to retail consumers. The company has recently strengthened its retail footprint as part of its expansion strategy to enhance market reach and customer engagement.
Yaashvi Jewellers IPO GMP is ₹0, indicating shares are trading at the issue price of ₹83 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Yaashvi Jewellers IPO subscription status was 1.18x on day 3, so far. The retail portion was subscribed to at 44%, and the NII portion was booked at 1.83x.
The company has received bids for 59,45,600 shares against 50,19,200 shares on offer at 12:29 IST, according to chittorgarh.com
The company aims to generate approximately ₹44 crore through its initial public offering, which will feature only a new issue of shares priced at ₹83 each.
The jewellery manufacturer based in Jaipur intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to support its working capital requirements, settle or prepay certain debts, and fund various corporate activities.
Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the lead manager for the offering, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. functions as the registrar. The Market Maker for the company is Shreni Shares Ltd.
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