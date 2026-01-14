Mint Market
Yajur Fibres IPO listing: Shares debut 20% below issue price, hit lower circuit

Yajur Fibres IPO listing: Yajur Fibres' share price opened at 139.20 against the IPO price of 174 and dropped as much as 24% from the issue price to hit the lower price band of 132.25. Around 10:15 am, the SME stock was locked at its 5% lower circuit of 132.25.

Nishant Kumar
Updated14 Jan 2026, 10:38 AM IST
Yajur Fibres shares made a weak debut on the BSE SME on Wednesday, January 14.
Yajur Fibres IPO listing: Shares of Yajur Fibres debuted at a 20% discount to the issue price and extended fall to hit their lower circuit on Wednesday, January 14. Yajur Fibres' share price opened at 139.20 against the IPO price of 174 and dropped as much as 24% from the issue price to hit the lower price band of 132.25. Around 10:15 am, the SME stock was locked at its 5% lower circuit of 132.25.

Yajur Fibres GMP on Wednesday morning was nil, indicating that the stock could have listed at par with the issue price.

Howrah-based Yajur Fibres is engaged in the processing and manufacturing of bast fibres, including flax, jute, and hemp.

According to the company, it cottonizes long, brittle bast fibres into short, cotton-like fibres that blend easily with cotton and man-made fibres.

According to the issue RHP, the company has a capacity of over 300 MT per month for cottonised fibre, flax yarn and jute yarn. Its top clients are in India, Turkey, Indonesia, Nepal and Bangladesh.

It earned a profit of 3.6 crore in FY23, which rose to 4.3 crore in FY24 and to 11.7 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations in FY23 was 61.7 crore. It rose to 84.32 crore in FY24 and to 140.81 crore in FY25, according to the RHP.

Yajur Fibres IPO details

Yajur Fibres IPO opened for subscription on January 7 and concluded on January 9. With a price band of 168 and 174 per equity share, the company intended to raise 120 crore through the IPO, which was a fresh issue of 0.69 crore shares.

Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MAS Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The market maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.

The IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, January 12.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

