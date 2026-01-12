Yajur Fibres IPO to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Yajur Fibres IPO allotment date: The Yajur Fibres IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, January 12). The investors who applied for the issue can check Yajur Fibres IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Mas Services Limited – portal.

The Yajur Fibres IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, January 7, and closed on Friday, January 9. Yajur Fibres IPO subscription status was 1.33 times on Day 3.

Investors can find out if they have been given shares through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status.

The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on Tuesday, January 13. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day. Yajur Fibres IPO listing date is Wednesday, January 14.

Here's how to check Yajur Fibres IPO allotment status Here's how one could do a Yajur Fibres IPO allotment status check: Visit the official website of Mas Services Ltd at https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 1 If you've applied for the Yajur Fibres IPO, you can check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Mas Services Ltd.

Step 2 Find the "Check Application Status" section, and from the dropdown menu, select "Yajur Fibres IPO" (the name will be displayed once the allocation has been confirmed).

Step 3 Choose either your Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

Step 4 Input your application number, PAN, or DPID as needed.

Yajur Fibres IPO details Yajur Fibres IPO valued at approximately ₹120 crore, which includes a new issue of 69.2 lakh shares.

The funds raised from the IPO will primarily be allocated to increasing capacity at its current manufacturing facility in West Bengal, investing ₹48 crore in its subsidiary Yashodha Linen Yarn for a new greenfield project in Madhya Pradesh, and supporting working capital needs.

Yajur Fibres IPO GMP today Yajur Fibres IPO GMP today was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹174 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.