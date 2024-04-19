Sanathan Textiles files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹800 crore via IPO; details here
Sanathan Textiles IPO will be a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹300 crore by promoters and promoter group entities
Yarn manufacturer Sanathan Textiles has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
