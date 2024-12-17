Yash Highvoltage IPO allotment: As the bidding period for Yash Highvoltage's Initial Public Offering (IPO) is now closed, investor focus has shifted to the allotment announcement, which is expected today, December 17. The IPO ran from December 12 to December 16 and received an overall subscription of 181.82 times, according to exchange data.

The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion was subscribed 330 times, while the retail investor portion and Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) portion were subscribed 151.52 times and 123.7 times, respectively.

Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services Limited, or BSE's website.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to begin on December 18, 2024. Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds.

Under the 'T+3' listing rule, public issues must be listed on or before the third day from the issue’s close. Therefore, the SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of December 19, 2024. The IPO size was ₹110 crore, and the price band for the issue was set at ₹138 and ₹146 per share.

The net proceeds of the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for setting up a new factory to manufacture resin-impregnated paper (RIP)/resin-impregnated synthetic (RIS) transformer condenser-graded bushings and for general corporate purposes.

Here are the steps to check allotment status online on Bigshare Services Since Bigshare Services is the registrar for the SME IPO, investors can check the allotment status online on Bigshare Services website:

Step 1: Go to the registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd's website by clicking on this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step 2: Select any of the three servers on the Bigshare website to check the allocation status.

Step 3: Click on company selection, and thereafter, from the dropdown, select the company name 'Yash Highvoltage'.

Step 4: Select from among any one of the following options it asks for: application number, demat account, or PAN number.

Step 5: Enter the details pertaining to the option selected.

Step 6: Hit the Search button and don't forget to enter the Captcha code.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website:

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type’, select 'Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the ‘Issue Name’ drop-down option.

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’

Yash Highvoltage IPO GMP today Today's grey market premium (GMP) for Yash Highvoltage IPO is ₹110 per share, as per the market observers, suggesting that the shares are likely to list ₹110 above their issue price. With this GMP and an issue price of ₹146 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹256, reflecting a 75.34 per cent premium over the issue price.

About Yash Highvoltage The company is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a wide range of transformer bushings: oil-impregnated paper (OIP) condenser bushings, resin-impregnated paper/ resin-impregnated synthetic condenser bushings, high-voltage and high-current bushings, OIP wall bushings, and oil-to-oil bushings.

It also undertakes repairing, retrofitting, and replacement services of old bushings.