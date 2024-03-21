Yash Optics and Lens IPO: Price band, issue size, key dates, other details to know
Yash Optics and Lens IPO price band set at ₹75 to ₹81 per share. IPO opens on March 27 and closes on April 3. Lot size is 1,600 shares with floor price at 7.5 times face value and cap price at 8.1 times face value.
Yash Optics and Lens IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹75 to ₹81 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Yash Optics and Lens IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, March 27, and close on Wednesday, April 3. Yash Optics and Lens IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in mulitples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter.
