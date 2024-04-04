Yash Optics IPO: GMP jumps ahead allotment date. How to check allotment status online?
Yash Optics IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market today, say market observers
Yash Optics IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Yash Optics & Lens Limited ended on Wednesday. In five days of bidding from 27th March 2024 to 3rd April 2024, the SME IPO was subscribed around 42 times. now the focus has shifted to Yash Optics IPO allotment date, which is either today or tomorrow. On account of the strong Yash Optics IPO subscription status, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the public issue which is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. According to stock market observers, Yash Optics IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹25, which is ₹5 higher than its morning GMP of ₹5.
