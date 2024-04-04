Yash Optics IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Yash Optics & Lens Limited ended on Wednesday. In five days of bidding from 27th March 2024 to 3rd April 2024, the SME IPO was subscribed around 42 times. now the focus has shifted to Yash Optics IPO allotment date , which is either today or tomorrow. On account of the strong Yash Optics IPO subscription status , the grey market has gone highly bullish on the public issue which is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. According to stock market observers, Yash Optics IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹25, which is ₹5 higher than its morning GMP of ₹5.

Yash Optics IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Yash Optics IPO GKMP today is ₹25, which is ₹5 higher than the morning GMP of ₹20. Market observers said that the trend reversal on Dalal Street could be the possible reason as the public issue received a strong response from the primary market investors in five days of bidding from 27th March to 3rd April 2024. They said that the grey market mood of tepid in the morning session after the flat stock market opening on Thursday. However, the Indian stock market gained strength that triggered an upside mood in the grey market as well.

Yash Optics IPO subscription status

In five days of bidding, the NSE SME IPO was subscribed around 42 times whereas its retail portion was booked around 32 times. The NII portion of the fixed NSE issue was booked 20 times. However, the SME IPO received a robust response from the QIB investors as it was booked around 85 times in this segment.

Yash Optics IPO allotment date

In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, Yash Optics IPO allotment date is most likely today or tomorrow. This means share allotment can be announced soon as the SME stock has to be listed on Monday and Friday would be the last working day in this week.

How to check Yash Optics IPO allotment status

Those who have applied for this NSE SME IPO, need not move from the pillar to post once the share allocation is announced. An applicant can check Yash Optics IPO allotment status online by logging in at the website of its official registrar — Bigshare Services Private Limited. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html.

Here we list out a step-by-step guide to check allotment status once it becomes public:

1] Log in at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html;

2] Select the company name 'Yash Optics & Lens Limited';

3] Select either of 'Application Number / CAF Number / Beneficiary ID / PAN Number;

4] Enter Captcha; and

5] Click on the 'SEARCH' option below.

Your Yash Optics IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or the screen of your mobile phone.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!