Yash Optics & Lens IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Yash Optics & Lens Ltd, the optical products manufacturer, opened for public subscription today, March 27. The bidding for Yash Opticks IPO will close on April 3.

Yash Optics & Lens offers a wide range of vision correction solutions. It manufactures and supplies spectacle lenses and optical lenses.

Let us check Yash Optics & Lens IPO subscription status, GMP and other details:

Yash Optics & Lens IPO Details

Yash Optics IPO is an SME IPO that opened on March 27 and will conclude on April 3. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on April 4, 2024. Yash Optics & Lens shares will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on April 8.

Yash Optics IPO price band is ₹75 to ₹81 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹53.15 crore from the public issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 65.62 lakh shares.

The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹129,600.

Yash Optics & Lens raised ₹13.79 crore from anchor investors on March 26, 2024.

Shreni Shares Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Yash Optics & Lens IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Yash Optics & Lens IPO Subscription Status

Yash Optics & Lens IPO has been subscribed 0.09 times so far on Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue has received bids for 4.12 lakh equity shares as against 45.28 lakh shares offered, according to the data available till 1:20 pm.

The IPO has been subscribed 0.16 times in the retail category and 0.04 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far.

Yash Optics & Lens IPO GMP Today

Yash Optics IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹15 per share, as per stock market observers. This indicates that the equity shares of Yash Optics & Lens are trading at a premium of 18.52% at ₹96 apiece in the grey market as against the IPO price of ₹81 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

