Yash Optics & Lens shares list with 11% premium at ₹90 apiece on NSE SME
Yash Optics & Lens share listing price was below market estimates as the grey market premium, or Yash Optics IPO GMP today, ahead of the listing was more than 17% to the issue price.
Yash Optics & Lens share price made a decent stock market debut on Monday as the stock was listed at ₹90 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 11.11% to the issue price of ₹81 per share.
