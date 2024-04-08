Yash Optics & Lens shares list with 11% premium at ₹90 apiece on NSE SME

Yash Optics & Lens share price made a decent stock market debut on Monday as the stock was listed at ₹90 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 11.11% to the issue price of ₹81 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yash Optics & Lens share listing price was below market estimates as the grey market premium, or Yash Optics IPO GMP today, ahead of the listing was more than 17% to the issue price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Yash Optics & Lens opened on March 27 and concluded on April 3. Yash Optics IPO listing date was fixed on April 8 and the IPO allotment was finalised on April 4.

Yash Optics IPO price band was ₹75 to ₹81 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹53.15 crore from the public issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 65.62 lakh shares.

The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹129,600.

The company had earlier raised ₹13.79 crore from anchor investors on March 26, 2024.

Shreni Shares Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Yash Optics & Lens IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Yash Optics & Lens IPO was subscribed 42.17 times in total as the issue received bids for 19.09 crore equity shares as compared to 45.28 lakh shares on the offer.

The IPO was subscribed 32.46 times in the retail category, 19.88 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 85.27 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Yash Optics & Lens offers a wide range of vision correction solutions. It manufactures and supplies spectacle lenses and optical lenses.

