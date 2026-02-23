Yashhtej Industries IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online for the SME IPO

Yashhtej Industries (India) IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Yashhtej Industries saw robust investor participation, and attention has now turned to the allotment of the SME IPO, which is expected to be finalised today, February 23, 2025.

The issue was open for subscription from February 18 to February 20. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Wednesday, February 25. Yashhtej Industries shares are set to debut on BSE SME.

Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, February 24.

Investors can check the Yashhtej Industries IPO allotment status online either through the BSE website or via MAS Services, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the Yashhtej Industries IPO allotment status online.

Yashhtej Industries IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity

Step 3] Choose ‘Yashhtej Industries (India)’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Yashhtej Industries IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Yashhtej Industries IPO Allotment Status Check MAS Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 2] Select ‘Yashhtej Industries (India)’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Yashhtej Industries IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Yashhtej Industries IPO GMP Today Yashhtej Industries shares are showing muted activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, the IPO GMP stands at ₹0, which indicates that the stock is estimated to list at around ₹110 apiece, same as IPO price.

Yashhtej Industries IPO Subscription Status, The IPO was subscribed 1.37 times by end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 2.35 times, and the NII portion was booked 0.39 times.

The company has received bids for 1.05 crore shares against 1.32 crore shares on offer.

Yashhtej Industries Key Details The ₹88.88 crore initial public offering is structured entirely as a fresh issue of 80.79 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The issue is being offered at a fixed price of ₹110 per share. Investors can apply in a lot size of 1,200 shares, while the minimum investment for a retail investor stands at ₹2,64,000, corresponding to 2,400 shares at the issue price.

Proceeds from the net issue will be deployed towards working capital requirements, capital expenditure, and general corporate purposes, as outlined in the offer documents.

Explaining the rationale behind the public issue, the company said that the proposed listing is expected to strengthen its corporate profile and visibility, while also creating a public market for its equity shares in India and unlocking shareholder value, according to its red herring prospectus.

Erudore Capital Private Limited is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MAS Services Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. Prabhat Financial Services Ltd. will serve as the market maker.

Latur-based Yashhtej Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of soybean crude oil through the solvent extraction process, along with the production of soybean de-oiled cake (DOC). DOC, also known as soya meal, is the solid residue left after oil extraction and is rich in protein and minerals. The crude soybean oil produced by the company requires further refining before it can be consumed as edible oil.

The company operates largely on a business-to-business (B2B) model, supplying crude soybean oil to clients involved in refining activities. Meanwhile, DOC is primarily used as animal feed in the poultry sector, providing the company with a secondary but meaningful source of revenue.