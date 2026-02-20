Yashhtej Industries IPO Day 3: Issue booked 1.15 times so far, retail investors steal the show. Check GMP, issue details

Yashhtej Industries IPO commenced on Wednesday, February 18, and it will close on Friday, February 20. Yashhtej Industries IPO price band is established at ₹110 per share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors are required to bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares, with additional shares available in multiples of 1,200.

Founded in 2018, Yashhtej Industries (India) Limited specializes in producing soybean crude oil from soybeans using a solvent extraction method. The company also manufactures Soybean De-Oiled Cake (DOC), which is the high-protein solid by-product that remains after oil extraction.

Yashhtej operates decisively within the business-to-business (B2B) sector, supplying crude oil to clients in refining processes. Additionally, the company has taken the initiative to venture into solar power generation and its supply. According to the Prospectus, Yashhtej stands with a P/E ratio of 14.27x, compared to KN Agri Resources Ltd at 11.52x and Rama Phosphates Ltd at 41.26x.

Yashhtej Industries IPO subscription status Yashhtej Industries IPO subscription status is 1.15 times on day 3 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 1.96 times, and NII portion was booked 34%.

The company has received bids for 88,29,600 shares against 76,75,200 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 11:39 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Yashhtej Industries IPO subscription status was 22% on the first bidding day, and the issue was booked 74% on second bidding day.

Yashhtej Industries IPO details Yashhtej Industries IPO valued at ₹88.88 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issuance of 80.79 lakh equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The proceeds from this net issue will be strategically allocated towards enhancing working capital, funding capital expenditures, and addressing general corporate needs.

Erudore Capital Private Ltd is firmly positioned as the lead manager for this IPO, while MAS Services Ltd. will operate as the issue registrar. Prabhat Financial Services Ltd. will take on the important role of Market Maker for the company, ensuring robust market support.

Yashhtej Industries IPO GMP today Yashhtej Industries IPO GMP today is Re 1. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Yashhtej Industries share price was indicated at ₹111 apiece, which is 0.91% higher than the IPO price of ₹110.

Recent activity in the grey market over the past six sessions clearly indicates that the current Grey Market Premium (GMP) has settled at ₹1, showing a definitive downward trend. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest stands at ₹23, according to expert analyses.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.