Yasons Chemex Care IPO allotment date: Yasons Chemex Care IPO share allotment will take place on Monday, July 31. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Yasons Chemex Care IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment.

Yasons Chemex IPO shares will get listed on the NSE SME on Thursday, August 3. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Yasons Chemex Care IPO.

If you have applied for the Yasons Chemex IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Yasons Chemex IPO status of your application on this link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Yasons Chemex Care from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

Yasons IPO GMP today

Yasons IPO GMP or grey market premium is +9. This indicates that the shares of Yasons Chemex Care IPO were trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market on Saturday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Yasons Chemex IPO share is ₹49 apiece, which is 22.50% higher than the IPO price of ₹40.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Yasons Chemex IPO began accepting subscriptions on Monday, July 24, and it closed on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The company set the IPO's price band at ₹40 per equity share

Yasons Chemex Care IPO, which is worth ₹20.57 crore, is completely a fresh issue; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The fresh funds through the IPO will be put to use for general corporate needs and for the company's working capital requirements.

Yasons Chemex Care is a manufacturing company that was founded in 2017. They produce FMCG items, dyes, and pigment paste.

They provide a wide range of dyes in the dyes segment, including basic dyes, reactive dyes, food colourants, direct dyes, and vat dyes. They provide various dye colours.

