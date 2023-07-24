Yasons Chemex Care IPO opens: GMP, subscription status, and other key details1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Yasons Chemex Care's IPO, worth ₹20.57 crore, will open for subscription on 24th July and close on 26th July. The price band is set at ₹40 per share.
Yasons Chemex Care IPO will opened for subscription on Monday, 24 July, and will close on Wednesday, 26 July. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹40 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Thursday, August 3.
