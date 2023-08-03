Yasons Chemex Care share price lists with 20% discount at ₹32 on NSE SME; details here1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Yasons Chemex Care shares listed at a discount on NSE SME exchange, priced at ₹32 apiece, 20% lower than IPO price.
Yasons Chemex Care shares were listed at a discount on the NSE SME exchange on Thursday. Yasons Chemex Care share price was listed at ₹32 apiece 20% lower than Yasons Chemex Care IPO's issue price of ₹40.
