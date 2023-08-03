Hello User
Yasons Chemex Care share price lists with 20% discount at 32 on NSE SME; details here

Yasons Chemex Care share price lists with 20% discount at 32 on NSE SME; details here

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Yasons Chemex Care shares listed at a discount on NSE SME exchange, priced at 32 apiece, 20% lower than IPO price.

Yasons Chemex Care IPO lists at BSE SME on Thursday

Yasons Chemex Care shares were listed at a discount on the NSE SME exchange on Thursday. Yasons Chemex Care share price was listed at 32 apiece 20% lower than Yasons Chemex Care IPO's issue price of 40.

Yasons Chemex Care IPO opened for subscription on Monday, 24 July, and closed on Wednesday, 26 July. The company has set the IPO's price band at 40 per equity share.

Yasons Chemex Care IPO, which is worth 20.57 crore, is completely a fresh issue; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The fresh funds through the IPO will be put to use for general corporate needs and for the company's working capital requirements.

Yasons Chemex Care IPO was subscribed 59.60 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 68.76 times, followed by non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 47.71 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 29,03,55,000 shares against 5,142,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Yasons Chemex Care is a manufacturing company that was founded in 2017. They produce FMCG items, dyes, and pigment paste.

They provide a wide range of dyes in the dyes segment, including basic dyes, reactive dyes, food colourants, direct dyes, and vat dyes. They provide various dye colours.

Also Read: Yasons Chemex Care IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key details

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST
