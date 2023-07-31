Yatharth Hospital share allotment date: Yatharth Hospital share allotment will take place on Wednesday, August 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment.

Yatharth Hospital share will get listed on the NSE and BSE on Monday, August 7. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Yatharth Hospital IPO.

Also Read: Onest IPO: FMCG firm files draft papers with SEBI for issue

If you have applied for the Yatharth Hospital IPO, you can check your Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Yatharth Hospital IPO status of your application on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Yatharth Hospital IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

Also Read: Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Lender files papers with SEBI for ₹575-crore issue

How to check Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment status via BSE

Step 1

Visit BSE's official website - www.bseindia.com.

Step 2

In the menu bar, select 'Investors', and a new page will load.

Step 3

Next, move the pointer to the menu's 'Investor Services' section and choose 'Status of issue application'.

Step 4

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 5

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 6

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 7

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

Also Read: Concord Biotech IPO: Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord IPO sets price band at ₹705-741

How to check IPO Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment status via NSE

Step 1

Visit www.nseindia.com, the NSE's official website.

Step 2

Go to the 'invest' section on the main page, and click on 'check trade/bids'.

Step 3

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 4

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 5

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Also Read: SBFC Finance IPO: SBFC IPO to open on August 3, check key dates to price band

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP or grey market premium is +85. This indicates that the shares of Yatharth Hospital IPO were trading at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Yatharth Hospital IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Yatharth Hospital IPO share is ₹385 apiece, which is 28.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹300.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, August 3, for individuals not given shares.

Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, August 4.

Yatharth Hospital IPO subscription on day 3 was 36.16 times. Yatharth Hospital IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and will close on Friday, 28 July.

Also Read: Yatharth Hospital IPO: Issue subscribed over 36 times on day 3; QIBs steal the show