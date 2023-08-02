Yatharth Hospital IPO: The basis for allotment will be finalised today and the refunds will be initiated tomorrow. The Yatharth Hospital IPO bidders will receive shares in their account by August 4 and the same will be listed on August 7.

If you have applied for the Yatharth Hospital IPO, the allotment status will be finalised today. You can check Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment status on registrar website, or BSE site or NSE.

To check the allotment status on registrar site - Link Intime India, click on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Yatharth Hospital IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO name as Yatharth Hospital IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

Also Read: Shri Techtex IPO Allotment finalised: GMP, how to check allotment status

How to check Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment status via BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check IPO Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment status via NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP or grey market premium is +80. This indicates that the shares of Yatharth Hospital IPO were trading at a premium of ₹80 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Yatharth Hospital IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Yatharth Hospital IPO share is ₹380 apiece, which is 26.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹300.

However, the Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP fell from Tuesday's session. Yatharth Hospital IPO share price was trading at ₹385 apiece on Tuesday.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

On Day 3, Yatharth Hospital IPO subscription status was 36.16 times. Yatharth Hospital IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and will close on Friday, 28 July.

Also Read: Yatharth Hospital IPO: Issue subscribed over 3 times on day 2 ; check detail