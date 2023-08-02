Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment to be finalised today: Here's how to check allotment status, latest GMP2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Yatharth IPO: Allotment to be finalised today, refunds tomorrow. Shares to be credited by August 4, listing on August 7. Check status on registrar, BSE, or NSE.
Yatharth Hospital IPO: The basis for allotment will be finalised today and the refunds will be initiated tomorrow. The Yatharth Hospital IPO bidders will receive shares in their account by August 4 and the same will be listed on August 7.
