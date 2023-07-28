Yatharth Hospital IPO closes today: GMP, subscription status, should you apply or not?5 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Yatharth Hospital IPO subscription will close on July 28. The price band is set at ₹285 to ₹300 per share. The company intends to use the proceeds to pay off debt and fund expansion. The IPO has been subscribed 3.03 times so far. Brokerages are recommending investors to subscribe to the issue.
Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and will close on Friday, 28 July. Yatharth Hospital IPO price has been fixed within the price band of ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×